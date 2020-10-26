Veterans answer call to manage U.S. voting stations

DAN Berschinski deployed to Afghanistan to fight for freedom a decade ago and lost his legs in battle, the former Army infantry officer is now training for a key role in U.S. democracy, manning a voting station in place of elderly workers at higher risk of COVID-19.

The retired Army captain, now 36, said a “perfect storm” is driving him and other former military members to volunteer at voting centers on Election Day, November 3, where they will check IDs and bring people to voting booths.

“Our infrastructure is undermanned and the people who traditionally do this job for us are at risk,” explained Dan, who now lives in Atlanta.

“I’m younger and, other than not having any legs, I’m perfectly healthy.”

Dan is among 1,000 military veterans expected to be recruited by the non-profit group Human Rights First through its “Veterans for American Ideals” project in an effort called #VetsPowerThePolls.

We’re trying to get vets engaged as poll workers to assist in pulling off a free and fair election, protect the elderly, who constitute the majority of poll workers, during COVID, and get a new generation involved in their communities,” said Christopher Purdy, program manager of Veterans for American Ideals.