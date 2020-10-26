Venezuela “has obtained a medicine” that cancels coronavirus

Venezuela claims that it “has obtained a medicine” that cancels 100% of coronavirus

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Sunday, October 26 that his country’s scientists have “obtained a medicine that cancels 100% the coronavirus” that causes Covid-19, and that it will make it available to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for study.

“I want to say that Venezuela has developed a medicine that annihilates 100 percent of the coronavirus,” Maduro said, describing it as a “highly effective antiviral.”

It was designed by the Venezuelan Institute for Scientific Research (IVIC), which has been working on a cure for the virus for the past six months, he noted.

The newly-developed drug is completely safe, the institute claimed, insisting it “does not affect healthy molecules in the body” and does not result in any side effects.

Earlier this month, Venezuela became the first Latin American nation to receive Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine. Around 2,000 people are expected to be immunized in Venezuela as part of the phase III trial.

