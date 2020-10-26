UK high street pharmacy Boots is set to launch a 12-minute Covid nasal swap test and will be available in over 50 of its stores.

-- Advertisement --



The £120 test will be available for people who are not showing any symptoms after the 12-minute Covid nasal swab was approved by authorities in Europe and the US, along with the device needed to process the test.

More than 500 patients were tested during trials of the product with the Covid test accurately detecting the virus in more than 97% of cases.

UK high street pharmacy Boots appear to have struck a great deal as the quick test kits featuring technology developed by UK-based life sciences company LumiraDx appear to be one of the quickest, and cheapest, on the market.

Seb James, Boots’ UK managing director, said the program was being implemented as a way to help ease the pressure on the nation’s health services.

“Boots has supported the government’s Covid-19 testing program from the very start and offering this new in-store service is the next step in our efforts to fight against the pandemic,” he said.

“We hope that by offering this testing option in local community stores, Boots can help ease pressure on the NHS and the government by providing additional access to testing and crucial reassurances for people across the UK.

“As part of the UK high street for over 170 years, Boots is proud to serve on the frontline alongside the NHS and we will continue to do our part to support the nation’s healthcare needs during this challenging time and beyond.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK high street pharmacy Boots set to launch 12-minute Covid test”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!