Two men dead in horror crash in Chertsey

TWO men dead and one is injured in horror crash in Chertsey

The horror crash happened at about 8:45pm on Saturday, October 24, when a blue Volkswagen Golf collided with a blue Volkswagen Sharan in Guildford Road, Chertsey.

Two men in their 20s died at the scene, while another was injured.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: “Two men, the driver and the passenger from the Golf and both in their 20s, were sadly declared dead at the scene.

“The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time.

‘The road remains closed while emergency services, including fire and ambulance crews, deal with the incident.”

Tributes have been left at the scene by both friends and sympathising members of the public.

One card reads: “I honestly don’t know what to say. Devastated for your families is an understatement.

Another says: “I know me and JJ will miss your head popping through and saying “alright” and the dogs will miss the rubs. Sleep easy boys.”

