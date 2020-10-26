The Christmas lights of Malaga will be turned on but without a show

THIS year Christmas may be a little different, with a bleak outlook motivated by a rebound in COVID-19 cases in Malaga, with curfews and further restrictions being re-instated. Many Brits won’t risk going home for fear they will be unable to return if borders are closed, but Malaga is turning on its Christmas lights, just without the show.

Malaga City Council continues with its plans to be among the European cities with the best Christmas lighting. The Ximénez company is already placing the decorative elements of Calle Larios and the city center, which will be illuminated on Friday, November 27.

There will be no show scheduled, the crowds that occurred in previous years to see the initial switch-on would be unthinkable.

However, the tradition of the lighting inauguration on the last Friday of November is maintained just without the full on spectacle of previous years. This is intended to promote consumption in restaurants and shopping for gifts in the cities stores, although this time it has to be done with a mask and keeping distances.

The Councilor for Town Hall Festivities, Teresa Porras, claims that they are working on the celebrations of January 5, although she did not specify what the change would consist of and limited herself to emphasising that “the Kings arrive in Malaga.”

“We are designing things and Christmas actions that can be done within the sanitary restrictions that exist,” said the mayor, adding that she is sure that “Christmas will be a success.”