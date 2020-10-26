The Basque Country Closes Borders in All its Municipalities

Spain’s Basque Country joins Asturias, Aragón, Navarra and La Rioja in the border closure of its community.

Aragon and Asturias in the North of Spain, now join the border closures in force since last week in Navarra and La Rioja. The president of Asturias, Adrián Barbón (PSOE), proposed this afternoon the perimeter closure of the Principality within the framework of the powers handed to him by the state of alarm.

The president of Aragon, socialist Javier Lambán, announced the border closure of the autonomous community from 00.00 (midnight) this Tuesday until November 9. This afternoon, the Basque Government announced that apart from closing its borders, it will also prevent the movement of people in and out of all its municipalities- except for exceptional causes like work, health, educational reasons or for the care of the elderly and dependents.

