Study suggests mouthwash can deactivate Covid in humans – though there’s no full scientific evidence.

CERTAIN antiseptics and oral mouthwashes may have the ability to inactivate human coronaviruses, according to a research study from the Penn State College of Medicine.

The results, published in the Journal of Medical Virology, seemingly indicate that some of these products could be helpful in reducing the ‘viral load’, or the amount of virus, in the mouth after infection and could help reduce the spread of SARS- CoV-2.

The researchers found that several of the nasal and oral rinses had a strong ability to neutralise human coronavirus, suggesting that these products may have the potential to reduce the amount of viruses spread by people who are Covid-19-positive.

Researchers treated solutions containing a strain of human coronavirus, which served as a readily available and genetically similar alternative to SARS-CoV-2, with various brands of mouthwashes.

The solutions were allowed to interact with the virus for 30 seconds, one minute and two minutes before diluting the solutions to avoid further inactivation of the virus.

Many of the mouthwashes reportedly inactivated more than 99.9 per cent of the virus after just 30 seconds of contact time and some inactivated 99.99 per cent of the virus after longer periods.

The team now wants to design and conduct clinical trials to evaluate whether products such as mouthwashes can effectively reduce viral load in Covid-19 positive patients.

