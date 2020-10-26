Spain sees highest number of Covid infections in a weekend

Spain has added 52,188 Covid-19 infections since Friday, the highest number in a weekend, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

This averages at 17,000 new cases daily.

The Ministry has also added 279 new deaths compared to the figures registered last Friday, which takes the toll to 35,031.

The cumulative incidence in Spain at 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants is 410 cases.

These figures are having a massive impact on health services: currently, there is 13.7 per cent hospital occupancy in conventional beds and 24.2 per cent occupancy of ICU beds throughout Spain, reports La Sexta.

The director of the Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, said “we are not yet in a collapse but the pressure is very important and some hospitals are in a very critical situation.”

He added that it is very likely that if the measures are not implemented very quickly, the transmission will continue to increase.”

This is the first report on the pandemic made by health department since PM Pedro Sanchez decreed the national state of alarm with the exception of the Canary Islands last Saturday.

While there has been a significant rise in infections, the number of tests has also been increased.

