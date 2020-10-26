THE Rotary Club of Mijas International celebrated World Polio Day on Saturday October 24 by setting up an information stand in Mijas Pueblo to explain the work the international group does to fight the disease.

Although the group is involved in a number of local initiatives the main focus was to raise awareness of the Rotary International’s End Polio Now campaign, part of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

-- Advertisement --



The Rotary Club of Mijas International meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month at Cerrado de Aquila Golf Club. If you would like to visit them and find out more about what they are doing please email info@rotarymijasinternational.org.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rotary Club of Mijas explains its activities”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!