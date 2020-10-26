Revealed- The Staggering Cost of a ‘NO DEAL BREXIT’ for France and Germany

The staggering cost of a ‘NO DEAL BREXIT’ for Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel has been revealed by a new report.

A new report reveals that France and Germany are set for a whopping €11.98 billion (£10.7 billion) bill unless the European Union can secure a Brexit deal with Britain.

The bloc’s two largest economies would have to shoulder the burden of a €33.6 billion (£30 billion) loss in trade with the UK in a no-deal scenario according to the new report. German insurance giants Allianz have revealed potential slumps in business for car-makers, chemical producers and other manufacturers across the bloc if chief negotiator Michel Barnier refuses to budge in the wrangling over a post-Brexit trade deal.

The report urges EU leaders, such as Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron, to agree to a compromise to prevent a loss of €33.6 billion (£30 billion) in the bloc’s exports to the UK because of the introduction of trade tariffs. It seems like Boris Johnsons delay tactics seem to be working- the UK could indeed come out on top after all. TW

