Regional Covid outbreak in China sparks mass testing

A REGIONAL Covid outbreak in the Xinjiang province sparks mass testing once again of an entire city.

Recently, China had managed to contain larger outbreaks and keep infection rates down, however, after an asymptomatic woman became the first local case detected in mainland China for 10 days, mass testing began in Kashgar.

138 other asymptomatic cases have been found so far with around 4.7m people set to be tested.

According to Kashgar city officials, testing began on Saturday, October 24 with 2.8m Covid tests being conducted by Sunday, October 25. Tests are said to last another couple of days.

Schools in Kashgar have been closed and residents are not allowed to leave the city unless they have a negative test report.