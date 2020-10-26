Randy couple ‘red-faced’ after getting stuck in farmer’s field.

THE pair had pulled into a field in Milton Keynes, Bucks, to apparently have sex, but had to be rescued after the car got stuck in mud.

On finding the humiliated lovebirds, the angry farmer fined them £50 rather than call the police.

With literally nowhere to go, the man in the car called Campbell’s Recovery to help rescue them from the field.

When asked for an exact location, the car owner told the recovery firm to “look for the only Ford Focus growing in the field”.

The 24-hour recovery firm later shared the embarrassing story on its Facebook page on Sunday, October 25, with pictures of the scene.

The post read “Probably one of the funniest call-outs we have had in a while, customer calls and says he has a dilemma.

“He pulled into a field to s**g a bird last night and was woken this morning by an angry farmer who wanted him off his land but realised he was stuck. When I asked for a live location he said you can’t miss me I’m the only Ford Focus growing in the field.

“P.S just to clarify no wife’s/girlfriends were harmed by this post,” it added assuring the driver was aware of the post.

