Prince William and Kate Middleton offer an exciting job opportunity

PRINCE William and Kate Middleton are looking for the right candidate for an exciting job opportunity

William and Kate are looking for someone work in housekeeping at Kensington Palace and the successful candidate will need to be able “maintain confidentiality and exercise discretion”.

According to the advertisement on the royal vacancies’ website, the Cambridges “wish to appoint an experienced person to assist in Royal residences. You will support the management of all housekeeping operations and pro-actively deputize for the Senior Housekeeper, being accountable in their absence. You will have an organized approach and take pride in what you do. You will be able to manage a varied workload, show initiative, be content to work flexibly, including being able to travel. Maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion at all times is paramount. This is an exciting opportunity to join a supportive and positive team.”

The deadline for the job offer is November 7 at 11.55 pm and the salary for the coveted job starts at £19,140. The successful candidate will be offered the chance to ‘live-in’ at the palace, with all meals and travel expenses provided, according to the Mirror.

