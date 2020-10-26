Prince Harry says he didn’t know unconscious bias existed

PRINCE Harry has admitted he didn’t know unconscious bias existed until he ‘walked a day’ in his wife Meghan Markle’s shoes.

The Duke of Sussex discussed racism in an interview with activist Patrick Hutchinson for GQ magazine and admits his ‘upbringing and education’ didn’t equip him to understand the issue.

He said, ‘Unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed. And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife’s shoes.’

Unconscious bias (or implicit bias) is often defined as prejudice or unsupported judgments in favour of or against one thing, person, or group as compared to another, in a way that is usually considered unfair.

Prince Harry explains his belief that prejudice was “learned from the older generation, or from advertising, from your environment”.

