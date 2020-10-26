Police recover “unique” 15th century Ming Vase worth £2.5 million

Stolen 15th century Ming Vase worth £2.5 million has been recovered by Metropolitan Police.

The vase, dating back to the Chinese Ming Dynasty, is believed to have been stolen from a collection in Switzerland by a London-based organised crime group in June 2019.

Officers arrested two men, aged 42 and 44, in Mayfair, London, on Thursday, October 15, on suspicion of handling stolen goods. They have since been bailed to a date in mid-November.

A search warrant was executed at an address in Charlton, south east London, as part of the investigation, and counterfeit currency, class A drugs and two suspected Tasers were found.

The ongoing investigation into the burglary is being conducted jointly with the Swiss authorities.

Detective Chief Inspector Jimi Tele, of the Met’s Specialist Crime North team, said: “This is a significant step forward in what remains a complex investigation into a high-value burglary.

“Whilst this vase is valued at around £2.5million, it is a one-off and unique and therefore has immeasurable cultural value. It will be repatriated in due course.

“The organised crime group at the centre of this investigation is also suspected of involvement in serious violence, so to arrest two suspected members safely is excellent.”

A stolen 15th century vase worth £2.5 million has been found. DCI Jimi Tele said “This is a significant step forward in what remains a complex investigation into a high-value burglary. Bearing down on serious crime remains the Met’s top priority.” ➡️ https://t.co/kHlyNc9GhI pic.twitter.com/90FSBzTQhg — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 25, 2020

