Police launch frantic search for missing 15-year-old

POLICE launch a frantic search for missing 15-year-old boy

Police have launched a desperate search for a 15-year-old boy who ‘may be in a distressed state’.

Mckenzi Platt-Barnes was reported missing from his home in Eccles, Salford.

Greater Manchester Police posted a photo of the boy on Twitter, as well as a detailed description.

“He is a white male, slim build, about 1.65m tall with brown eyes and short, dark hair.”

He was last seen wearing black Nike jogging bottoms, a black Next coat and possibly had ‘scruffy looking’ trainers on, according to police.

Police are becoming ‘increasingly concerned for him’ and want to make sure he is safe and well.

They are asking anyone with information about where he is to get in touch.

Anyone with information about Mckenzi’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 8351.

