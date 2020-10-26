Overjoyed family reunited with missing cat – after eight years – all thanks to a Mo-mentous microchip!

BLACK cat Mo is back with the Harris family in the Birchgrove area of Swansea, after the RSPCA rescued him in the Llansamlet area of the city.

Mo had been well looked after, but sadly his most recent owner had passed away – and the cats were temporarily being fed by a kind-hearted neighbour before we the RSPCA were contacted to help.

Animal rescue officer, Paula Milton, arrived to collect the cats and was later stunned to discover that one was microchipped to a different property; from where he had gone missing way back in 2012.

Paul said: “It’s fantastic to have reunited Mo with his family some eight years on. We all need some good news at the moment – and this incredible story is a reminder about the amazing power of microchipping.

“A tiny microchip can make a huge difference. Mo is a great example of how pets can be returned home years and years later – all thanks to identifying an animal in this way.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to see Mo settling back into his new home. This was one of my best ever jobs as an animal rescuer.”

Mo was adopted by the Harris family from the Llys Nini Animal Centre more than a decade ago where Izzy Harris used to volunteer.

She said: “Honestly, we were so shocked. You hear these stories about pets being reunited years later – but you just don’t expect it to happen. Our best case scenario was someone nice was now looking after him, but sadly we had always assumed the worst had happened.

“It’s so amazing to have him back, and really nice to know that there are so many nice people out there ready to help animals, and to hear that Mo had been safe all these years.”

