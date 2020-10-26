Newborn who tested Covid positive at birth is negative in 2nd test.

The baby from Huesca has attracted media attention given the possibility he could be one of the first cases of Covid-19 transmission during pregnancy.

The little boy, born in the San Jorge de Huesca University Hospital earlier this week, underwent a first test after he was born, after his mother tested positive in a PCR test before giving birth, the Government of Aragon confirmed to La Sexta.

Although the first test on the baby was positive, when performing a second test on the newborn it was negative.

According to the same sources, the newborn is little boy, and remains under surveillance in the pediatric unit.

It was pointed out that in general, babies who are infected with coronavirus do not develop serious symptoms.

Last July, a study published in Nature Communications revealed what could be the first case of this type of transmission: a baby born in a Parisian hospital in March.

The study suggested that the contagion would have occurred through the placenta, where the viral load was highest.

