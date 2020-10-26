More pubs and restaurants ban Tory MPs

MORE pubs, cafes, and restaurants across the UK have banned their local Tory MPs as the fall-out from the free school meals vote continues.

-- Advertisement --



Politicians have now been barred from ramen places, vegan coffee shops, burger bars, and even a band’s next tour in protest at the decision not to issue food vouchers to disadvantaged children during the holidays.

Local businesses have taken it upon themselves to feed those in need during half term this week, despite the Government’s claims it provided enough funding via local councils. Now more and more owners are increasingly deciding not to serve the MPs who refused to back the plan.

Ben Read, 37, who runs the 32 Bar in Carlisle, posted a notice on the venue’s Facebook page informing local MP John Stevenson he was ‘not welcome’.

It said, ‘John Stevenson MP of Carlisle, who voted against giving children free school dinners at a time when a lot of people are getting laid off or are only receiving 2/3s of their wages, you are not welcome in our establishment. ‘It may not mean a lot to you, like the kids who don’t know where their next meal is coming from, but to us, you’re not someone we would like in our premises.’

‘I’m not especially political but I couldn’t believe it when I saw what was happening,’ he said. ‘How can you deny kids a meal? For me, it shouldn’t have even been an option to say no. I just thought well, if they can say no, then I can say no and I barred him.’