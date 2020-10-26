Lux Mundi tries to expand activities subject to State of Alarm

THE Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar is starting to expand its activities again, (but this may change due to the State of Alarm) and is open mornings only Monday to Friday and all visitors are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

It is worth contacting the organisation by phone 952 543 334, e-mail: luxmundi@lux-mundi.org or visiting www.lux-mundi.org to find out about the various clubs and coffee mornings.

A ‘bring and share’ lunch is planned for November 9 aimed especially for those who are alone and hopefully on Thursday November 18, they will be able to restart their monthly coach trip to Gibraltar with only a limited number of places available at €14 for friends of Lux Mundi and €16 for others.

Booking is essential and may be subject to cancellation.

At 8.45pm on Friday November 27, a Taizé Prayer Meeting is due to be held at the San Andrés, Parish Church in Torre del Mar.

