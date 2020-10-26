Joe Biden forgot who he was talking to

Joe Biden was humiliated yet again but this time because he forgot who he was talking to. Donald Trump’s name escaped Joe’s mind during a virtual rally with supporters.

-- Advertisement --



The Democratic presidential nominee, 77, said, ‘Four more years of George, er, George, er, he, we’re going to find ourselves in a position where, if Trump gets elected, we’re going to be in a different world.’ Biden appeared to have mixed up President Trump with President George W Bush, the last Republican President of the United States before Trump. Bush was in office between 2001 and 2009 when Barack Obama and then-Vice President Biden took over from him.

Bush’s father, also called George, served as president for a single term, between 1989 and 1993. To add to the confusion, Biden was speaking to host George Lopez at an event organized for Latin-American supporters of his White House run.

Biden’s supporters have claimed the former Vice President was speaking to Lopez and that his apparent slip of the tongue

had been misinterpreted. Biden was corrected with a prompt from wife Jill, who was sat next to him and was seen repeatedly muttering ‘Trump’ under her breath.

President Trump himself soon highlighted what he claimed was the latest evidence of Biden’s unsuitability for office.