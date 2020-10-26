Javea Players postpone Love Letters production

JAVEA PLAYERS announced that the theatre group are postponing their production of Love Letters on November 10-14 and November 17-21.

Although theatre performances are not affected by the new rules announced on October 24, the Players wish to participate in the community effort to minimise Covid infection risks and are therefore postponing the show.

Tickets purchased will be refunded in full.

“We are sad to have to take this decision and regret any inconvenience,” they said. “We look forward to the time when we can announce a rescheduled Love Letters.”

