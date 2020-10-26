Harry and Meghan paid $400 an hour rent a few minutes from home

However, the craftsman style house, which is advertised on giggster.com as ‘on the sand in Montecito’, can be hired out for filming and photoshoots at $400 an hour for a minimum of three hours.

The four bedroom property has 2,500sq ft of space and a huge front lawn overlooking the beach.

Teenager Therapy later confirmed on their Twitter page that the podcast wasn’t recorded at Harry and Meghan’s home. Presumably, they didn’t have space in their 9 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms $14.65 million mansion.

The podcast, entitled Teenager Therapy, describes itself online as ‘five stressed, sleep-deprived, yet energetic teens sit down and talk about the struggles that come with being a teenager’.

Harry praised the teenage hosts and the younger generation for their openness surrounding mental health and personal difficulties, later telling the podcast that he meditates.

He said, ‘The more we talk about it the more it becomes normal, and it is normal, and it’s not a sign of weakness, it’s a sign of strength.’