HALLOWEEN has already arrived in Torrox as the traditional coloured umbrellas of the Plaza de la Constitución look terrifying.

-- Advertisement --



The Councillor for Popular Festivals and Traditions, Salvador Escudero, has regretted that this year’s party, for the first time, will not be held simultaneously in Torrox and El Morche, but has stressed that “at this time, health and mass celebrations must be postponed until the pandemic is under control.”

However, to make the party appealing to the little ones, the Plaza de la Constitución will be filled with pumpkins, witches and brooms, cobwebs, and will have spiders, bats, and cats hanging from the broken coloured umbrellas (reused from last year), which also cast very peculiar and striking shadows.

Having already turned the Plaza into a terrifyingly fun setting, people can enjoy a spooky stroll and make the most of the photo opportunities, whilst remembering the importance of avoiding crowds and respecting social distancing safety measures.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Halloween has already arrived in Torrox”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!