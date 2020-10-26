China is close to ‘world domination’ and Europe must wake up to the danger- warns a German spy chief.

A former German spy chief has said that China is on the brink of ‘world domination’ and Europe needs to wake up to the danger before its too late. Gerhard Schindler said the ‘Red Dragon’ in Beijing was ‘very cleverly’ spreading its influence across Europe, Asia and Africa. He warned that its technology is now so advanced that Germany cannot tell whether or not if it is being used for sinister purposes.

Schindler called on Germany to strip out Huawei from its 5G mobile network in order to make the country ‘less dependent’ on Beijing, echoing the US AND the UK government’s fears that Huawei could be used to spy for China’s Communist Party.

The former spy also commented that Angela Merkel’s decision to open Germany’s doors to refugees in 2015 had left the country with a ‘large reservoir’ of Muslim men who could be vulnerable to ‘radicalisation, recruitment and violence’. European governments are still under pressure from Washington to place curbs on Huawei. Germany, however, has so far not taken the decision of banning the company outright from its telecommunication’s network.

Schindler, who led Germany’s intelligence service from 2011 to 2016, said German cyber experts found that Huawei could create so-called back doors in its 5G systems and ‘we would have no idea what they were building’.

“It’s as though an engineer specialised in steam engines were supposed to assess an internal combustion engine. You can imagine scenarios where we are in a crisis and the threat. We’re going to turn your communication network off” would influence our decisions.”

China’s Goals

President Xi Jinping more than hinted at this goal in his landmark address to the 19th Party Congress in October 2017. That speech represents one of the most authoritative statements of the party’s policy and aims; it reflects Xi’s understanding of what China has accomplished under Communist rule and how it must advance in the future.

Xi declared that China “has stood up, grown rich, and is becoming strong,” and that it was now “blazing a new trail for other developing countries” and offering “Chinese wisdom and a Chinese approach to solving the problems facing mankind.” By 2049, Xi promised, China would “become a global leader in terms of composite national strength and international influence” and would build a “stable international order” in which China’s “national rejuvenation” could be fully achieved.

