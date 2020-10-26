CROATIA, Slovenia, Bosnia are tightening their Covid restrictions as Europe is struggling to control the second wave of the coronavirus.
Efforts have been intensified in the battle against the virus in Croatia after they exceeded 2,000 cases over the weekend, with public gatherings limited to no more than 50, with up to 30 people allowed to attend weddings or funerals and up to 15 at family gatherings.
Croatia, which has around 4 million people, registered 2,421 new cases on Sunday, October 25, a daily record for the country, have also recommended people work from home where possible and are enforcing the use of masks outdoors.
Croatia’s northwestern neighbour, Slovenia, reported 1,675 new infections on Sunday, October 25, and the government has acted by tightening their Covid restrictions, only allowing residents to leave their municipalities in exceptional cases.
Another one of Croatia’s neighbours, Bosnia, a country of about 3.3 million, experienced a rise in active cases of nearly 70% to 13,950 on Monday, October 26, as the total number of Covid cases reached 41,596.
New restrictions announced on Monday, October 26, will include masks will be obligatory outdoors at all times in Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation.
In a move that may anger some people, all non-urgent medical treatments will be suspended for the next two weeks and all health institutions obliged to allocate 30% of their capacity for Covid-19 patients.
