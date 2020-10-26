Child killer Mairead Philpott set to be released from prison

A MOTHER jailed for her part in killing her six children in a fire is set to be released from prison.
Evil Mairead Philpott was sentenced to 17 years for manslaughter in 2013 following her part in the fire that killed her six children.
Jade Philpott, 10, and brothers John, nine, Jack, seven, Jesse, six, and Jayden, five, died on the morning of the blaze on 11 May 2012. Duwayne, who was 13, died three days later in hospital.
According to the BBC, 39-year-old Mairead Philpott was told she would have to serve at least half her sentence, meaning that she is due to be freed in November.
Mairead’s child killer husband Mick Philpott was jailed for life for his part in the killings, in which he poured and ignited petrol on the floor of the house in Vicarage Road, and has to serve a minimum term of 15 years in prison.
Family friend Paul Mosley was sentenced to 17 years, and could also be released in November along with Mairead.
