Celebrate a ‘virtual Christmas’ this year urges Spanish state scientist.

Isabel Solá of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) has warned about the danger of face-to-face Christmas dinners and has recommended carrying out this year’s celebration by video call.

-- Advertisement --



Appearing on The Ana Rosa Program on Telecinco, Solá said “we must reinvent ourselves” and avoid “celebrations with many people in the same house.”

She suggested alternatives, such as video calls and other communication systems that allow us to maintain “virtual contact”.

Aware of the likely response to her recommendations, the researcher said she recognised “it is not attractive” but that “we are in an exceptional situation” and must acknowledge that “Christmas is another reason for a widespread increase in Covid cases and their severity”.

Her warning comes after PM Pedro Sanchez approved a new State of Alarm which is expected to last months.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Celebrate a ‘virtual Christmas’ this year urges Spanish state scientist”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!