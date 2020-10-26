Celebrate a ‘virtual Christmas’ this year urges Spanish state scientist

CHRISTMAS WARNING: Isabel Solá. CREDIT: Twitter/Telecinco

Isabel Solá of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) has warned about the danger of face-to-face Christmas dinners and has recommended carrying out this year’s celebration by video call.

Appearing on The Ana Rosa Program on Telecinco, Solá said “we must reinvent ourselves” and avoid “celebrations with many people in the same house.”

She suggested alternatives, such as video calls and other communication systems that allow us to maintain “virtual contact”.

Aware of the likely response to her recommendations, the researcher said she recognised “it is not attractive” but that “we are in an exceptional situation” and must acknowledge that “Christmas is another reason for a widespread increase in Covid cases and their severity”.


Her warning comes after PM Pedro Sanchez approved a new State of Alarm which is expected to last months.

Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

