'Suicide bomber' Detonates Explosives in Turkish City

The Turkish city of Iskenderun has been shaken and debris scattered across the street after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest.

Video shared on Twitter shows the reported aftermath of the blast which struck in the city of Iskenderun, Hatay Province, which is on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey. The terrorist clashed with the police before he detonated a suicide vest bomb. There was debris scattered across the street after the blast, gunfire could be heard just before the explosion according to witnesses. Credit to Aurora Intel for the Twitter post and video.

Here is another video taken from further down the street courtesy of FA News.


This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.




