Andalucian President Juanma Moreno said he will NOT reveal the new measures due to the State of Alarm until Wednesday.

Juanma Moreno announced that it will be then when, depending on the data, adjustments are made or not to the State of Alarm declared by Spanish President Pedro Sanchez over the weekend. The current rules for all of Spain, except the Canary Islands are:

All Autonomous Communities have different schedules, they can advance or delay curfew start time. It could start between 22.00 and 00.00 hours in another region for example and end between 5.00 and 7.00 hours as the government gave each community the option of that hour difference.

Exceptions to curfew – If you did get pulled over by the police during the curfew here are the justifiable reasons for NOT getting a fine.

You are/were getting medication, coming from work, going back home, going back home from taking care of older people.

Dog walking hours or going out for a run must be carried out within the curfew time – up to 11.00 pm and from 06.00 am in the morning.

Christmas restrictions

As yet, these are not known, it looks likely that Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve will be celebrated together with cohabitants. The government intends to approve an extension to the alarm status until May 9. but, that still has to be approved by the cabinet and could change.

As far moving within the autonomous community it depends. Each community will decide whether there is free movement in its territory or whether perimeter confinements will be made – of neighbourhood, city, district, province, within the community itself. Statements from each region are being released throughout the day, so please check regularly for updates.

Movement between communities, for example, Malaga to Madrid, each community decides whether it closes its territory to other autonomous communities. If a community closes its borders, there may be travel for labour, educational or medical reasons allowed.

Communities may also decide to limit social gatherings, but with a maximum limit of six people, unless they are living together.