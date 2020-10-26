Boris Johnson today hinted at another climbdown over the free school meals ‘fiasco’ during holidays as he faced a Tory backlash.

The PM insisted he was ‘very proud’ of the way the government had supported families during the pandemic, saying the government had handed out tens of millions of extra money to councils and also upped available universal credit.

On a visit to a hospital in Berkshire, Mr Johnson spoke in reference to the campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford: ‘We don’t want to see children going hungry this winter, this Christmas. Certainly not as a result of any inattention by the government – and you are not going to see that.” The government is scrambling to find a way out of the latest bitter wrangle, with Tory MPs furious at the ‘shockingly inept’ handling and threatening to help Labour change the policy.

A petition by Premier League footballer Rashford calling for funding of free school meals during holidays had gathered around 900,000 signatures up to Monday, October 26.

