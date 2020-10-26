AT least 20 people injured in huge 12-car motorway pile up on M40

The horrific 12-car pileup occurred on the M40 motorway Sunday, October 25 just before 6pm on the southbound carriageway close to J4 for High Wycome. Ambulance services confirmed that 11 people were taken to hospital with “serious or minor injuries”.

An air ambulance and the fires service responded to the incident.

In a tweet, South Central Ambulance Service said: “A large number of our ambulance family attended the collision on the M40 tonight to care for over 20 casualties.

“We had on scene seven ambulance crews, two paramedic officers, tactical advisor, two Hazardous Area Response Teams, the critical care car from the Thames Valley.

“Air Ambulance and two off duty members of staff from a neighbouring Ambulance Trust and local hospital. They have been assessing over 20 casualties, 11 have been taken to hospital with serious or minor injuries.

“Other casualties were assessed at the scene by our crews but did not require hospital treatment. A huge thank you to everyone who attended tonight.”

Local news reports say people that many people were trapped in their cars following the crash and fire crews had to cut them out.

