Aragon circuit-breaker confirmed

JAVIER LAMBAN, president of Aragon, announced a regional circuit- breaker beginning at midnight on October 27.

This will last until November 9, a measure that is permitted under the State of Alarm announced on Sunday, October 26.

Lamban pointed out that the capital cities of three Aragon provinces – Huesca, Zaragoza and Teruel – are already confined and this has now been extended throughout the region.

The population may travel freely inside Aragon but cannot leave the region nor may others enter, without “a justifiable reason,” Lamban said.

“The evolution of the pandemic has obliged us to take these measures,” he added, arguing that it would be “reckless” to soften the blow.

The next two weeks – together with the previous seven days – were key to flattening the curve, he added.

Lamban also announced that Aragon’s 11pm-6am would remain unchanged and rejected the possibility of applying weekend lockdowns.

“This is not something we have not considered,” he said.

