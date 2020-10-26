A smoother journey on Velez-Malaga’s country roads

VELEZ-MALAGA town hall recently finished work on six of the municipality’s rural roads.

Improvements have been made in Collado, Iznate, Casillas, Aldeas Bajas, Valdeinfierno and Bentomiz, announced Agriculture councillor Maria Jose Roberto.

The councillor explained that ensuring good communications for homes and agricultural installations in outlying areas was a town hall priority.

“Rural roads are also indispensable for farms and cultivated areas,” Roberto said. “They guarantee access for workers and machinery while ensuring easy transport for produce, particularly the area’s subtropical fruit.”

The €54,154 cost was covered by the 2019 Programme for the Promotion of Agricultural Employment (PFEA), she added.

