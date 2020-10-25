Following the Spanish government’s announcement of a state of emergency, the ‘Generalitat Valenciana’ has issued a full set of restrictions for the region.

-- Advertisement --



The Valencian Community is located in southeastern Spain and is divided into three provinces, Alicante, Castellon, and Valencia.

Measures

Parks and open-air spaces are allowed to remain open from 8 am to 22 pm. Measures applying to Restaurants and Hospitality establishments state that the consumption of food or alcohol always must be done seated at a table, inside or outside on terraces. While seated at the tables, or table groupings, inside or outside on terraces, the number of people is restricted to a maximum of 6.

Bars

Customers cannot sit or stand by the bar- bars can only be used for people ordering and collecting an order. The closing time of establishments will be 0.00 (midnight), not being able to accept new orders/seat new tables from 23.00 pm.

Masks

The wearing of masks is now mandatory at all times, except at the moment of eating or drinking. Strict measures of ventilation and air conditioning must be carried out to ensure proper air-flow through the premises.

The Sale of Alcohol

Sale of alcohol is prohibited during the time period between 22.00 pm and 8.00 am the following day. These rules apply to all types of establishment that sell to the public, regardless of the licence they operate under, except in the hospitality sector where establishments will follow the closing times of 0.00 (midnight), not being able to accept new orders/seat new tables from 23.00 pm. It is also prohibited to drink alcohol on public streets at any time.

The new measures took effect at 1:00 a.m. on October 25, 2020, and will stay in place until 11:59 p.m. on December 9, 2020.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencian Community Issues New Restrictions Following Spain’s State of Emergency”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!