UK: 19,790 more Covid-19 cases and 151 further deaths in 24 hours

THE UK records 19,790 more COVID-19 cases and 151 further deaths in the latest 24 hour period, which are both lower than on Saturday, October 24.

However, new figures, published on Sunday, October 25, may be delayed as weekend data can be incomplete.

23,012 Covid-19 cases were reported on Saturday with 174 deaths announced, a figure determined for cases within 28 days of a positive test, which was lower the 224 the previous day.

The total number of deaths of people with coronavirus in the UK is now 44,896.

In an interview with Sky News, the chairman of the Liaison Committee of senior MPs, Sir Bernard Jenkin, said that the boss of the NHS Test and Trace should be axed.

“There is a sense that there is a lack of overall strategy that is at the heart of the problem,” he said regarding Baroness Dido Harding’s “bloated and muddled” handling of the system.

