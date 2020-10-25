TEXAS boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting himself in the chest at a birthday party

A Texas child has died after accidentally shooting himself in the chest at his home in Porter, Texas on Saturday, October 24. Medics attended to the three-year-old at a near-by fire station but he later died from his injuries.





It is understood that the child was celebrating his birthday with family and friends in a house about 25 miles north of Houston when the tragic accident occurred.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies were dispatched to the house for a ‘wellness check’ and when they arrived they were told that the child, who has not been identified, had been shot in the chest.

According to a press release, the adults at the party were playing cards when they heard a gun go off. The child found the pistol on the ground after it had fallen out of a family member’s pocket.

It is still unclear whether an investigation is ongoing into the death, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said its “thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident.”

