ARE you tired of reading about Covid-19?

Serious though the situation is, and despite the need to keep our readers informed about the pandemic, the Euro Weekly News would like to devote far more space to other news.

-- Advertisement --



Like the things you, the readers, are doing.

The marvellous charity associations, the inspiring initiatives, talented theatre groups and wonderful choirs that expat residents are so well known for, these are the things that we really want to write about.

And we’re pretty sure these are the things that readers want to hear about, too.

So come on, please brighten our day by brightening our pages.

It’s easy: just contact editorial@euroweeklynews.com with your reports and we will be happy, really happy, to print them.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tell us about it!” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!