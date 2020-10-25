SIMON Cowell ‘breaking vegan diet to put on weight’ to aid recovery from broken back

Music mogul Simon Cowell, 61, fell off an electric bike in August and reportedly had extensive surgery to mend his broken spine. Now celebrity pal Sinitta claims he is ditching the vegan diet in order to pile on the pounds to aid his recovery.

Cowell shocked fans earlier in the year when he shed a massive 60 pounds by adhering to a strict vegan diet as part of a lifestyle makeover, but long-time friend Sinitta says that Cowell is now feeling much healthier after adding more protein back into his diet.

Speaking about his weight gain, Sinitta told The Sun: “I spoke to him last week and he sounded so much better. He wasn’t dazed, sedated or weak. He was really bright, happy and clear.”

“He’s gained a bit of weight and is looking healthier. He said he had to start eating protein, calcium and break his vegan diet to rebuild his strength,” she added.

Simon was seen for the first time since his accident at his 61st birthday party earlier this month.

