Safe haven for rare fish

A SMALL population of guitar fish has been located between La Manga and Cabo de Palos in Murcia province.

They have become increasingly scarce, Ricardo Aguilar explained to the La Verdad newspaper.

Aguilar, European of Investigation and Expeditions director for Oceana – an international organisation dedicated to conserving the marine environment – warned that Murcia’s guitar fish could be the last in the Western Mediterranean.

Related to the ray family and living in groups of three or four on the seabed, they can grow up to 1.50 metres long.

They are now practically extinct following large-scale captures for aquariums where they have failed to breed successfully.

