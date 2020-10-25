Pope Francis names first African-American cardinal

Appearing in a surprise address from his window overlooking St Peter’s Square in Rome on Sunday, October 25, the pope announced Daniel Gregory, the progressive 72-year-old Archbishop of Washington DC, would be part of the 13 new cardinals representing eight nations.

The announcement of the African-American as one of the new cardinals, who are the most senior clergymen in the Roman Catholic Church below the pontiff, will come as a positive sign due to him being a prominent voice in the effort to root out abuse within the Church.

Archbishop Gregory, who became Washington’s archbishop in May 2019 after replacing Cardinal Donald Wuerl amid criticism of his handling of abuse cases, persuaded Church leaders to adopt tougher penalties for abusers in 2002.