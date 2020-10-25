Police in Ireland shut down suspected illegal pub kitted out with bar and pool table.

THE ‘fully operational bar’ was discovered by Gardai after visiting a suspected unlicensed establishment, or ‘sheeben’, near Athy in County Kildare on Friday evening, October 23.

-- Advertisement --



They found the premises was kitted out with a stocked bar, full-sized pool table, tables, chairs, stools, and a smoking area, along with a 70inch flat-screen TV.

Several kegs of beer, a significant amount of alcohol and bar equipment was seized during the search.

Officers launched an investigation after learning about the use of suspected shebeen through social media.

A spokesman said a “full investigation is now underway into this matter and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police shut down suspected illegal pub kitted out with bar and pool table”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!