Police shut down suspected illegal pub kitted out with bar and pool table

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
CREDIT: @BarryWhyte85

Police in Ireland shut down suspected illegal pub kitted out with bar and pool table.

THE ‘fully operational bar’ was discovered by Gardai after visiting a suspected unlicensed establishment, or ‘sheeben’, near Athy in County Kildare on Friday evening, October 23.

They found the premises was kitted out with a stocked bar, full-sized pool table, tables, chairs, stools, and a smoking area, along with a 70inch flat-screen TV.

CREDIT: @BarryWhyte85

Several kegs of beer, a significant amount of alcohol and bar equipment was seized during the search.

Officers launched an investigation after learning about the use of suspected shebeen through social media.


A spokesman said a “full investigation is now underway into this matter and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions”.


