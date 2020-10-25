PM Pedro Sanchez calls extraordinary meeting to discuss State of Alarm as pressure mounts.

The Council of Ministers, which will take place on Sunday, October 25, follows pressure from eight autonomies which have formally requested a new state of alarm that allows a curfew to be enforced to control the second wave Covid-19 pandemic.

A formal request was made by Catalonia, Euskadi, Navarra, Extremadura, Asturias, La Rioja, Cantabria and Melilla on Friday, Octcober 23.

Castilla-La Mancha’s president, Emiliano García-Page, is expected to the same today, Saturday, October 24, according to El Diario. Garcia-Page has been calling for a national curfew all week as new coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The pressure on the Executive to declare State of Alarm in an extraordinary Council of Ministers was stepped up after an address by Sanchez on Friday, in which he made it clear that the measures to contain the evolution of the pandemic have to be taken by the communities.

“Individual Responsibility” is needed to curb coronavirus, he said, while calling for collective responsibility from the public in helping to slow the spread of coronavirus in Spain.

clarified that the government hopes to avoid another total lockdown like the one that saw residents confined to their homes in March however he also exclaimed that “the situation is serious”.

