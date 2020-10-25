Los Vidales canal nearly ready

SAN FULGENCIO’S mayor Jose Samper recently visited the Los Vidales irrigation channel, where the Generalitat is carrying out €1.9 million repairs.

Samper was accompanied by Dolores mayor Joaquin Hernandez and Agriculture councillor Francisco Manuel Moler, as both town were affected when the channel overflowed during the September 2019 storms.

“This new canal, where work is almost finished, will help to drain off accumulated rainwater, bringing more safety to the town and minimising risks,” Samper said.

