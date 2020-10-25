FRANCE has registered 52,010 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as a rise in cases continues in the country.

The data announced on Sunday, October 25 by the health ministry, also shows that 116 people had died from coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours.

These totals are up from Saturday, October 24 in which 45,422 confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported, with 137 deaths recorded.

The number is a significant leap from those reported over a month ago, when on September 12 we reported that France had hit a new record daily number of 10,000.

