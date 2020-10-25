AUSTRALIAN firefighters are turning up the heat after giving eager fans a glimpse of their 2021 calendar shoot.

-- Advertisement --



Posing with some of Australia’s cutest animals, the Australian Firefighters Calendar, one of the world’s most popular calendars, is now in its 28th year.

There are six calendars to brighten up what has been a tough year for Australia who suffered catastrophic wildfires in 2019 and in early 2020, resulting in the estimated loss of one billion animals from the diverse native wildlife.

Speaking on turning up the heat during a pandemic, calendar shoot director David Rogers explained, “Coronavirus was never going to stop us from bringing smiles to faces across the world.”

1 of 5

Funds raised will help find a new home for the animals through rescue organisations like Safe Haven Animal Rescue and All Breeds Canine Rescue.

Rogers continued: “You will see all your favorite Australian firefighters with every variety of animal we could photograph,

“We have got something for everyone!”

“As you hang your 2021 calendars on your wall and turn to January 2021, it’s a great reminder that next year is going to be a fresh start for everyone,” he concluded.

You can purchase all the calendars here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Firefighters turning up the heat in calendar shoot”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!