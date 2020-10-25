Diagnosis pending for Torrevieja hospital

THE regional Partido Popular (PPCV) expressed concern about the Generalitat’s plans to de-privatise Torrevieja hospital.

It wants to see an audit of La Ribera hospital in Alzira (Valencia), which was originally outsourced to the private sector but returned to the public health system two years ago.

The PPCV’s Health spokesman Jose Juan Zaplana suggested that an audit would be able to bring to light management failures that should be avoided if the Torrevieja de-privatisation scheme is carried out.

