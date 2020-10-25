Curfew now in place for the entirety of Spain as the official legal paperwork is released to allow the commencement of the State of Alarm.

After the meeting of the extraordinary meeting of the council of ministers on Sunday, October 25, the official government document has been released which sees a mandatory nation curfew implemented for the entire country of Spain from 11pm until 6am daily.

The new curfews will take place with immediate effect from the publication of the document at 6.24pm on Sunday and Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s Prime Minister, has expressed that he wishes them to be in place for the next 6 months until May 9, 2021.

The autonomous regions of Spain will be able to amend the time of the curfew by one hour at their discretion, but the rules will remain in place for the duration of the State of Alarm for all regions.

The initial period will last for 15 days with parliament having to ratify all extensions moving forward from that time for subsequent 15-day periods.

Although autonomous regions can alter the time of the curfew by one hour in either direction, they do not have the power to eradicate its use.

Only the Canary Islands have been made exempt from the curfew at this time.

Sanchez is also seeking an immediate approval of the first extension from parliament without having to wait the initial 15-day period.

