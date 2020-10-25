CURFEW NOTICE – Curfews are now in place for the whole of Spain from this evening and everyone must be home by latest at 11.00pm tonight, Sunday 25th October 2020!

What do you need to know?

The curfews will last from 11pm-6am DAILY and are expected to last until Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Individual regions may alter the dictated curfew time by one hour earlier or later but may not cancel it.

Penalties will be issued for those found breaking the law, however there has not yet been confirmation of the sum of any penalties.

The Canary Islands have been made exempt from the curfews.

The government will have to review the State of Alarm every two weeks but it is expected that these will be agreed.

The government do not wish to lift the curfew until the rate of infection drops below 25 cases per 100,000

We will continue to update all our readers as the local areas release whether they will stick to the government implemented time or whether they will choose to utilise the hours leeway. It is already expected that Madrid will start their curfew from midnight instead of 11pm but this is yet to be officially confirmed.

