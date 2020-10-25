Butterfly Skin affects 500 Spanish children and its charity needs support

On Sunday October 25, International Butterfly Skin Day, the NGO DEBRA Butterfly Skin will appeal for help and social commitment to guarantee the social and health support offered by an organisation that has been hard hit by the Coronavirus crisis.

The campaign ‘The Reality of Your Skin’ explains how the daily lives of families with Butterfly Skin are affected: a rare and incurable disease suffered by 500 people in Spain and which is characterised by the extreme fragility of its skin.

“Lacking the protein that makes the skin resistant to rubbing and blows, they have to bandage their body daily, to protect themselves from the wounds caused by the slightest touch”, said Evanina Morcillo Makow, director of the NGO which is based in Marbella

To find out how you can help visit www.pieldemariposa.es.

